Cizzy blows World Grand Prix chance

Dave Chisnall blew his chances of reaching the last eight of the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

The St Helens ace missed five match darts against Robert Thornton before the Scot snatched a narrow 3-2 win in a sudden-death leg.

Thornton’s bid to claim a second win in three years in the double-start tournament had looked set to end when his opponent came from a set down to lead 2-1 in the match and then take the lead in the deciding set.

Thornton had produced a superb opening, hitting back-to-back 14-darters before sealing the set with a 98 finish. Chizzy then took the second set 3-1 with the aid of a 100 checkout of two double tops.

The Scot opened set three with a 123 checkout and also took out 90 on the bull to save the set in leg four, only for Chisnall to claim the decider with a brilliant 130 finish to move 2-1 up in the game.

Thornton took the fourth set 3-1 to send the game all the way, but Chisnall moved 2-1 up in the final set and looked a winner until missing missed five match darts in leg four.

The Scot scrambled home double 10 to keep his hopes alive before punishing four missed opening doubles from his rival in the sudden-death leg with tops to seal his last eight spot.

“I’m over the moon,” said Thornton. “I thought I threw it away after a great first set but I dug deep and fought back.’’