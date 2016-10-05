Chizzy’s helped out by power failure

A power cut proved a blessing in disguise for Dave Chisnall in the opening round of the £400,000 Grand Prix of Darts in Dublin on Monday night.

The local lad was struggling to find his rhythm in the opening set of his game against Wallasey's Robbie Green when the arena was plunged into darkness - and also halted Sky TV's coverage for nearly half an hour.

But the unexpected break in play gave Chizzy a chance to regather his thoughts and form and he went on to win the match two sets to one.

He said: “I didn't turn up for the first set and the power break probably helped me.

''I wasn't at my best but I got through and can look forward to the next round.''

Chisnall now comes face to face with Brendan Dolan, who will playing in front of his home crowd, tonight (Wednesday).

Dolan said: “Dave is a brilliant player and has been in the final of this tournament before so it will be nip and tuck.”

However, the lights went out big style for Chisnall's St Helens colleague Michael Smith.

The world no.8 lost 2-1 to Yeovil-born Alan Norris.

Smith took the first set but saw his rival take out 156 and 136 on his way to a shock victory.