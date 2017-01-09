Chizzy’s classic will be of little comfort to the darts ace

It will be of little consolation to Dave Chisnall that Sky TV pundits described his 5-3 defeat against title holder Gary Anderson as one of the best matches in the history of the World Darts Championship.

The extraordinary quarter final showdown included 33 180s - just one short of the record set in the previous final - and had the fans at the Ally Pally in London, on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Chisnall, the no. 7 seed from St Helens, also matched the previous record for the most 180s hit by a player as he fired in 21 maximums - equalling van Barneveld's record from the 2007 World Championship Final - but was still unable to stop Anderson charging into the semi-finals.

There was little to between the two players in terms of average throws but Anderson's superiority in finishing off legs when the scores were level at 2-2 proved crucial at the end of the day.

The Scot edged the first two sets which were littered with 14 maximums - before Chisnall hit back to level.

The St Helens ace, appearing in his first Alexandra Palace quarter-final, went on to lead the seventh set 2-0 with the match poised at three sets apiece, but Anderson stormed back to take a 5-3 victory.

The run extends the no. 2 seed's winning streak to a record 16 matches on the Alexandra Palace stage - surpassing the previous 15-game winning streaks of Taylor from 2009-2011 and Adrian Lewis from 2011-2013 - as he continued his bid to become only the third player in the sport's history to win three successive World Championships.

“It's the kind of match this brilliant crowd deserved to see," said Anderson, who averaged 106 and produced finishes of 124, 121 and 104 in setting up a last four clash with Wright.

“I pinched that seventh set and the rest is history. I'm still here, still fighting and I'm happy with how I've been playing.

“I'm looking forward to playing Peter and I hope it will be just as good as this game was.”

Disappointed Dave left the stage wondering what might have been - and although producing arguably one of the best performances of his career - still finished second best.

Darts can be a cruel sport at times!