Chizzy remains on course for title shot

World no. 10 Dave Chisnall continued his challenge to win a maiden major title with a 3-1 triumph over 2011 runner-up Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland in the Grand Prix of Darts in Dublin last night (Wednesday).

“I'm really happy,” said Chisnall - St Helens' sole survivor in the quarter final stages of the competition.

He said: “Brendan let me in a couple of times early on and I took my chances, but it was tough.

“I'm pleased with the game but I need to play a little bit better, and I need to tighten up in the middle of legs. I got a little bit nervy towards the end and was pulling a few darts.

“I'll take every game as it comes and we'll see what happens - I'm aiming to do better than I did three years ago and win it this time.”

Chizzy now comes face-to-face with another Irishman, Daryl Gurney, in a battle for a semi-final spot tonight (Thursday).

Gurney swept past Steve West - shock conqueror of Phil Taylor in the previous round - without losing a set.

The Irishman, recovering from a hand injury picked up while go-karting, said: “I'm happy with the win but I know I'll probably have to improve a lot to beat Dave.

“My scoring was fine tonight but I'm trying my best with every single dart I throw,” he said.

“I've only been back playing since last Tuesday so I'm surprising myself with everything I'm doing. I'm trying not to rush myself and I'm trying to concentrate as much as I can on every throw."