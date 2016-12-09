Chizzy prepares for tilt at world title

Dave Chisnall will be setting his sights on achieving his first major title when the William Hill World Darts Championship gets under way at the Alexandra Palace, London, on Thursday, December 15.

Chisnall was the runner-up in the Cash Converters Players’ Championship Finals a couple of weeks ago and despite losing 11-3 to world no 1 Michael van Gerwen, he is relishing his latest challenge.

The loss to the Dutchman was his third in a televised final during 2016, following his previous defeats in the Unibet Masters and Perth Darts Masters showdowns.

However, after winning one ranking title this year and competing once again in the Betway Premier League and World Series of Darts, the world number seven from St Helens will move on to the World Championship in confident mood.

He told the PDC web site: “I’ve been in good form this year. I always take one tournament at a time and don’t dwell on my past losses.

“I’ll get better and try harder and see what comes from now on.”

Chizzy, who is quoted at 33/1 to lift the coveted crown, plays Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez in his first match of the tournament and this will take place on Thursday, December 22.

The final will be staged on Monday, January 2.