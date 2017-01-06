Chizzy makes cut at Premier League darts

Dave Chisnall is the only St Helens darts players to make the Premier League which gets under way next month.

Chisnall, who reached the quarter finals of the recent World Championship before losing a classic encounter to Scotsman Gary Anderson, earned his place in the elite competition after his performances over the last 12 months.

Former World Youth Champion Michael Smith, who featured in the 2016 Premier League, misses the cut after a far from successful year and so does St Helens' third contender Stephen Bunting.

Six-time Premier League champion Phil Taylor is a wildcard for the first time after dropping down to sixth in the PDC Order of Merit, with fellow former champions James Wade and Raymond van Barneveld joining Chisnall, newly-crowned PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, Adrian Lewis, Kim Huybrechts, and Jelle Klaassen in the 10-strong

field.

“As always this was a real tough decision because there are so many great players out there coming through,” said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

“The Premier League is the pick of the greatest players who we think can give the best entertainment.”

The competition starts on Thursday, February 2 and runs until May 18, boasting prize money of £825,000.