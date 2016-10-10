Chizzy knocked-out by Van Gerwen

It will be of little consolation to Dave Chisnall that he lost one of the most memorable semi-finals ever staged in the £400,000 Grand Prix of Darts in Dublin on Friday night.

The St Helens ace toppled to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of world no. 1 Michael van Gerwen in a titanic encounter which Sky TV commentator Rod Studd said bordered on ‘ lunacy and madness.’

Dave’s a fantastic guy and it was a pleasure to play in an amazing game like this Michael van Gerwen

In an explosive opening to a high-quality semi-final, van Gerwen took the first set 3-1 with the aid of checkouts of 106 and 101 as Chisnall landed a ten-dart finish in reply.

The 2013 finalist then took the next two sets by a 3-1 scoreline to move ahead in the contest, only to see van Gerwen fire in a 10-dart finish of his own in the fourth set decider to draw level.

Van Gerwen then took the fifth set without reply to resume command, and came from 2-0 down in the sixth to claim his spot in a fourth Dublin final in five years where he blitzed two-times wotld champion Gary Anderson 5-2. on Saturday night

“Dave’s a fantastic guy and it was a pleasure to play in an amazing game like this,” said van Gerwen, who averaged an impressive 99 in the double-start format.

“He played a fantastic game and I had to fight. He made it really difficult - you feel the pressure if someone plays like that against you, but I played a good game and I’m really happy.

“My average was great for a double-start format but I can still improve. I did the right things at the right time and that gives you a lot of confidence. Everyone is playing so well against me that I’m having to put on my A-game.”