Chizzy crashes out of £400k Grand Slam

Dave Chisnall is out of the £400,000 Singha Beer Grand Slam of Darts - even before the round robin stages of the Wolverhampton event have been completed.

The St Helens ace lost 5-2 to 80-1 outsider James Wilson from Huddersfield when he missed a staggering 18 doubles and 5-1 to Tipton’s 150-1 shot Jamie Hughes.

It leaves him bottom of the group with zero points going into Tuesday night’s final eliminator against Aldershot’s James Wade - and no chance of progressing whatever the result.

His attention will now be focused on the Cash Converters Players’ Championship Finals which will be staged at Butlin’s, Minehead, on Novermber 25-27.