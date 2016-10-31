Chizzy and Smith prepare for next challenge

Dave Chisnall and Michael Smith will be looking to put last week’s early exit from the European Championship in Belgium behind them - but the next hurdle they face presents another stern challenge of their skills on the oche.

Chizzy - one of eight seeds in the £150,000 Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals - joins the competition in the second round where he comes face to face with either Dutchman Jelle Klassen or Belgium Kim Hybrechts.

Unseeded Smith, on the other hand, will have to depose of Holland’s Benito van de Pas in the opening round to earn the right to take on Shanghai finalist James Wade in round two.

The top 24 players on the planet will be involved, including world no. 1 Michael van Gerwen who will be seeking his 23rd television title success on the trot.

The tournament, which will be staged in Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, will be screened live by ITV4.