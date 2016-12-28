Chisnall progresses in World Championships

Dave Chisnall won six out of the last seven legs as he ended the hopes of Ally Pally debutant Chris Dobey in the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championships on Tuesday afternoon.

The number seven seed from St Helens - a finalist in three other big TV events during 2016 - hit six 180s and a 110 checkout in his 4-2 victory and he now faces either Jelle Klaasen or Brendan Dolan in the last 16.

“I had to dig deep again - a bit like in my first game,” said Chisnall, who defeated Rowby-John Rodriguez in a deciding set in round one.

“I’ve not really got going yet. I’ve managed to do the job twice so I’m happy and I know that there is more to come.”

Chisnall hit a 180 in the first leg of the match and landed double 10 to break. Dobey kicked off the following leg with a maximum but missed a dart at the bull and Chisnall took out 86.

The Geordie added a second 180 and got a leg on the board by taking out 47 but Chisnall completed a 55 check out to take the first set.

Both players opened the second set with 180s as Dobey took out 84 to break. He then landed double 18 and finished on 82 to level the tie.

Four legs were shared in the third set before Chisnall capitalised on a missed set dart from Dobey by cleaning up 70 to edge back ahead.

It soon became 2-2 as the boy from Bedlington hit tops before taking out 64 to seal the set and level the match.

But then Chizzy showed his experience by clinching the final two sets with some high class finishing, including his fifth 180, and sealed the match when winning three legs on the spin to claim victory.