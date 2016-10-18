McManus: It is always hard when a player leaves the Saints

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus as passed on his wishes to the players leaving the club.

Following a season which saw Saints reach the Super League semi-final, the chairman praised each player’s contribution to the red vee.

McManus said: “It is always hard when a player leaves the Saints as they have become part of the culture we have at the club.

“All these players have represented the Saints professionally and we wish them all the best for the future.”

But as players leave, new arrivals are welcomed, and so far Saints have signed Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Ryan Morgan and Matty Smith ahead of the 2017 season.

Jordan Turner has joined Canberra Raiders on a two-year contract. The 27-year-old Grand Final winner scored 200 points for the Saints following his signing from Hull FC in 2012.

Travis Burns

Travis Burns will play for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls next season. He played 34 times for the club, scoring 72 points, before moving to Leigh on loan earlier in the year.

Luke Walsh is returning home to Australia after three years with the Saints. The half back played 64 times for the club, scoring 466 points.

Lama Tasi has left the club to move on to pastures new. He played in 19 games since signing from Salford in 2015. The forward had previously been with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos. He has re-joined the Red Devils.

As previously reported, Atelea Vea has moved to Leigh Centurions on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old makes the move after two seasons with the Saints, having previously been with London Broncos.

Andre Savelio has joined Warrington on a one-year contract. The 21-year-old made 42 appearances for the club following his debut in 2014. He’s also played for England’s Under 16s and 18s and toured Australia with the Academy in 2011.

Earlier in the season, Matty Dawson joined Leigh Centurions and will play for them in Super League. He moved for a five figure transfer fee and played 50 times for the Saints before joining his new club.

Shannon McDonnell has left the club to return home to Australia where he will be involved with real estate. He made 56 appearances in two spells for the Saints, scoring 15 tries.

Lewis Charnock has joined Barrow on a two-year contract. The 22-year-old played six times for the Saints and made his debut against Salford in 2013. He scored two tries and kicked eight goals in the Red V.

Olly Davies is set to move to a Championship club. The forward played twice in the first team for the Saints as well as captaining the Reserves in 2016.

Matt Haggarty is also set to join a Championship club. The forward has been on loan with Dewsbury and Salford since joining the club in 2015 – and on dual registration with Rochdale and North Wales Crusaders.

Finally, Levy Nzoungou has joined Melbourne Storm U20s. He signed from Toulouse after impressing on trial. He also played three games for the Toulouse first team before opting to link up with the Saints.