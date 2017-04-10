McManus backs salary cap changes

Eamonn McManus has put his full weight behind most of the changes in the RL salary cap but doesn’t feel the introducing of two marquee players will be beneficial to the sport.

Writing in the club’s programme ahead of Friday’s home match against the Huddersfield Giants, the Saints chairman said: “Super League has voted on various measures to increase the salary cap progressively in the years ahead.

Mr McManus with Saints legend Paul Wellens

“I’m in favour of most of those provisions and proposals,particularly a simple increase in the headline number, but I don’t agree with the measures which will increase the marquee player exemption from one to two.”

He added: “Experience shows that it was an already impractical and barely used proposition for one marquee player alone, so I can’t understand why we double up, particularly in terms of home-grown English players.

“I just hope that this formula does not lead to a reversion to a two to three horse race and two or three clubs falling by the wayside.

“It would turn the clock back 10 years when a level competition and all round solvency has just been achieved for the first time in the history of the game.”

Among measures approved by the RL board are:

*Increasing the current salary cap of £1.825 to £2.1m by 2020.

*Increasing marquee players from one to two.