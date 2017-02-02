Matty Smith ruled out ‘indefinitely’ with broken leg

Saints will be without scrum-half Matty Smith for an indefinite spell in Super League XXII.

The club has confirmed that their close season signing from Wigan Warriors suffered a broken leg in the club’s Karalius Cup match against neighbours Widnes Vikings at the Totally Wicked Stadium a week last Sunday.

It was his first appearance since returning to his hometown club after achieving Grand Final glory at the DW Stadium.

The 29-year-old playmaker has undergone an operation and will be assessed after four weeks, but will miss the start of 2017 campaign.

Earlier this week Widnes prop Manase Manuokafoa received a two-match ban for what an RFL Independent Rules Tribunal described as ‘dangerous contact’ on the England international.

Smith’s head coach Keiron Cunningham dubbed the tackle “disgusting and horrendous” at the time.