Makinson signs new deal with Saints

Tommy Makinson has signed a new contract that will see him stay at the club until 2021.

The back has scored 600 points for the Saints since his debut in 2011 with his keen eye for the tryline and accuracy with the boot.

Coming through the ‘Outstanding’ Saints Academy system, he has crossed the whitewash 96 times as well as adding 108 goals to his tally.

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said: “Tommy is an integral member of the squad and is a real go to player in our system.

“He is professional, hardworking and not afraid to do what is best for the team. His leadership both on and off the field is important too – and he sets a good example to those youngsters in our side.”

Whilst Tommy is famed for his spectacular and important finishes – he scored the winning try in the 2014 Grand Final – he’s also adept at fullback and carrying the ball from the line.

This season he has made 2,870 metres – his highest to date.

Tommy, 25, has also represented England Knights and is part of this season’s Elite Training Squad.

He said: “Signing a new deal with the club was a simple decision to make. I’m really happy here and excited about the future under Justin Holbrook and the coaching team.

“We have a squad that is capable of challenging on all fronts and I am looking forward to being part of that.

“I know I’m not the finished article. I want to continue to improve and push for international honours.

“I’ve had a taste with being around the England ETS squad this year, but I know if I continue to work hard for the Saints then I put myself in with a good chance of realising that ambition.”