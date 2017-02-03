Lomax: Silverware is top of the agenda

The sky may be the limit for Jonny Lomax in Super League XXII, but the Saints' full back is taking nothing for granted.

Silverware will be top of St Helens' agenda in 2017 and in Lomax's own case followed by inclusion in England's World Cup squad but don't expect the level-headed no 1 to look any further than the opening fixture against Leeds Rhinos at the Total Wicked Stadium on Thursday, February 9.

Jonny Lomax training at a recent England camp

Neither can anyone blame him after a injury-dogged career in which he has still to reach the 140 mark in first team appearances since making his debut against Wakefield Trinity Wildcats in March 2009.

“I've learned not to look too far ahead after experiencing the dark side of our sport due to injury,” said Lomax.

“I spent a year and a half on the side lines and believe me it was hard work regaining fitness.

“Now, basically, I just try to step on to the field, happy at being able to play and simply enjoy myself.''

He added: “Naturally, winning and picking up trophies is the goal but playing for Saints isn't about personal ambitions and accolades.

“It's the team ethos which counts and nothing else really matters.”

Lomax feels Saints have made some shrewd close season signings and look stronger in depth than 12 months ago, although he was speaking before teammate Matty Smith picked up a serious leg injury in the Karalius Cup clash against neighbours Widnes Vikings.

The 26-year-old said: “We've also got some promising youngsters coming through the system who will be fighting for places, including a number of whom have already much-needed first team experience under their belts.”

Lomax sees “the usual suspects” as fellow title contenders.

He insisted: “Champions Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves wil be there or there abouts and don't discount Leeds Rhinos.

“Their 2016 season was disrupted by injuries and an issue with the training ground when it suffered flooding and I'm expecting them to bounce back.”

Not at Saints' expense he hopes!