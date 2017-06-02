Lomax in squad to face Tigers

As expected, full back Jonny Lomax is back in Saints’ 19-man squad for the showdown with Super League leaders Castleford Tigers at Wheldon Road on Sunday and set to play his first game since the 14-14 home draw against Huddersfield Giants on April 7.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is on course to make his 200th appearance for the club – with Kyle Amor notching up his 100th.

Saints will choose their 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

Daryl Powell will choose his Castleford side from: 2. Greg Minikin, 3. Jake Webster, 5. Greg Eden, 8. Andy Lynch, 9. Paul McShane, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Ben Roberts, 17. Junior Moors, 21. Joel Monaghan, 22. Will Maher, 23. Tom Holmes, 25. Jy Hitchcox, 26. Kieran Gill, 27. Tuoyo Egodo, 29. Luke Million, 33. Kevin Larroyer, 34. Alex Foster, 35. Jake Trueman.

The game kicks off at 3.30pm and the referee is Chris Campbell.