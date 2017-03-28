Search

Lomax expected to return for Salford game

Jonny Lomax looks set to return to action for Saints clash with in-form Salford

Saints seem likely to have all their first choice players available for the first time this season when they head down the East Lancs Road to face fifth- placed Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

Full-back Jonny Lomax is set to return from injury after missing four games - giving head coach Keiron Cunningham a nice selection headache ahead of a tough task against a side who have surprised some people by winning four of their first seven games, including victory over table-toppers Castleford Tigers.

Cunningham said: “Jonny is not too far off. He trained today (Monday) and got through fine and I am really hopeful he will be fit for the trip to Salford.”

Team-mate Matty Smith, playing his first Betfred Super League game of the campaign after suffering a broken leg in a pre-season friendly against Widnes Vikings in January, also came through unscathed in the 31-6 victory over Warrington, even though according to the head coach he was “a bit tired but had no issues with his leg”.