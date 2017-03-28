Lomax expected to return for Salford game

Saints seem likely to have all their first choice players available for the first time this season when they head down the East Lancs Road to face fifth- placed Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

Full-back Jonny Lomax is set to return from injury after missing four games - giving head coach Keiron Cunningham a nice selection headache ahead of a tough task against a side who have surprised some people by winning four of their first seven games, including victory over table-toppers Castleford Tigers.

Cunningham said: “Jonny is not too far off. He trained today (Monday) and got through fine and I am really hopeful he will be fit for the trip to Salford.”

Team-mate Matty Smith, playing his first Betfred Super League game of the campaign after suffering a broken leg in a pre-season friendly against Widnes Vikings in January, also came through unscathed in the 31-6 victory over Warrington, even though according to the head coach he was “a bit tired but had no issues with his leg”.