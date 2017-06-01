Lomax close to return after injury

Full back Jonny Lomax, who has played in onky four of Saints 16 matches so far this season due to injury, is in line to make the 19-man squad for Sunday’s Battle of the Rose against Castleford Tigers at Wheldon Road.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: “Hopefully, Jonny will be available for selection.

“He has a few good training runs under his belt and we will see how he is ahead of the trip to Castleford.”

Saints are not expected to make too many changes, if any, to their starting 13 and if Lomax declares himself fit he may have to start on the bench.

On their last visit to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Saturday, May 13, they were thrashed 53-10 but also lowered the Tigers’ colours with a 26-22 victory in a Super League clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Easter Monday.

Saints will be hoping to repeat the feat this weekend but Holbrook knows what a tough task they face on a ground where the hosts boast a 100 per cent record this year.

The Aussie said: “It’s going to be a hell of a game for us but the players have been doing the right things in training and I just hope they can make the fans proud of their performance.

“We have beaten Cas once this season so the boys know they can do it and if we produce our very best form we can get the job done.”