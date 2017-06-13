Lomax close to penning new deal

Jonny Lomax is expected to sign a new deal at Saints in the not too distant future.

The 26-year-old England international full back, whose existing contract expires at the end of the season, recently returned to first team duty after an eight match absence due to injury - and slotted in as if he had never been away.

Head coach Justin Holbrook foresees no problems in negotiations and said yesterday that everything was likely to be sorted out “in the next few days or sometime next week”.

Holbrook said: “Unfortunately, Jonny has had some long-term injuries but he is comfortable here. He has been loyal to Saints and they have been loyal to him through some tough times.

“They looked after him during those dark days and now he wants to look after the club.”

Lomax made his first team debut against Wakefield Trinity on March 27, 2009, and is not far short of his 150th appearance in a Saints’ shirt, scoring 64 tries in this period.

Meanwhile, Luke Douglas will be available for Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The prop forward had been charged with Grade A dangerous contact in Saints 26-10 win over Widnes.

But after submitting an early guilty plea, he is available for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium as St Helens seek their fourth Super League win in the last five outings.

But that won’t be an easy task against a Giants’ outfit who seem to have turned the corner in terms of results and like their rivals will be keen to pick up the spoils in order to climb the table and ensure a top eight spot a the cut off point in the competition..