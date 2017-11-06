LMS pushes Ireland close to shock victory

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook came with a whisker of earning Ireland a shock victory against Papua New Guinea.

The St Helens forward was unable to ground the ball with the match balanced on a knife edge, only for PNG to storm to the other end of the pitch and score a last-gasp touch down to help clinch a 14-6 win.

Meanwhile, Morgan Knowles grabbed an early try for Wales in their clash with Fiji but it proved in vain as the Islanders romped to a 72-6 triumph.

Neither was it a happy birthday present for the Saints’ loose forward who was 21 on Guy Fawkes’ Night.

It was a similar story for his club-mate, Luke Douglas, who was in the Scotland team crushed 74-6 by New Zealand.