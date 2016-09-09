Liverpool aim for glory in expanded Anfield

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists Anfield’s new Main Stand welcomes in a new era for the club.

The new structure, adding a further 8,500 seats to bring the ground’s capacity up to 54,000, was officially opened on Friday just over 24 hours before Liverpool host Premier League champions Leicester.

Owners Fenway Sports Group funded the project, which began in December 2014, with a £115million loan after deciding against building a new stadium on Stanley Park.

“Redeveloping the Main Stand has been about improving our home rather than having to abandon it in the name of progress,” said Werner.

“We want what all Liverpool supporters want - future success on the pitch.

“Anfield isn’t just where we play matches. Anfield is home and it’s as much part of the identity of this club as the Liverbird on the crest of the shirt.

“Tomorrow marks a new chapter for this great football club. We look to the future while respecting our past and, most importantly, we continue our journey at Anfield.”

