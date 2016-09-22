Hillsborough victims to be posthumously awarded Freedom of City

The 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster will be posthumously awarded the Freedom of the City at a ceremony in Liverpool.

The families of those who lost their lives will receive a specially designed scroll and a unique medal with the name of their loved one inscribed on it.

The city’s highest civic honour will also be presented to Professor Phil Scraton who led the research by the Independent Panel, which prompted the fresh inquests into the deaths and the ongoing criminal investigation.

Former Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish, who managed the team at the fateful 1989 FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground, will also receive the Freedom of the City, along with his wife, Marina.

As well as their support to the Hillsborough families since the tragedy, the couple have helped raise millions of pounds for cancer treatment in the city through the Marina Dalglish Appeal after she successfully battled breast cancer.

The Right Reverend James Jones, former Bishop of Liverpool who chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, will collect the same accolade in the New Year due to work commitments.

The families of the 96 were awarded the Freedom of the City in 2009.

In May, when the honours were announced, Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Independent Support Group, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the city has chosen to honour the 96 in this way as it is a wonderful tribute to their memory.

“I couldn’t be any more thrilled that Bishop James, Phil Scraton and Kenny and Marina are also being recognised as they have all given fantastic support to the families in their own special way over the years and they thoroughly deserve this honour.”

The ceremony takes place at St George’s Hall from 6.30pm on Thursday.