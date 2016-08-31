Aquilani joins Pescara

Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani has joined Serie A side Pescara on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, who has won 38 caps for Italy, left Sporting earlier this summer after spending just a season in Portugal’s top flight.

A statement on Pescara’s official website read: “Delfino Pescara 1936 announces that it has received notice from the FIGC of the inclusion of the player Alberto Aquilani in the Pescara lists.

“Therefore, the new signing is available to coach Massimo Oddo.”

Aquilani joined Liverpool in 2009 from Roma and spent three years at Anfield before taking in spells at Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

