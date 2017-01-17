Legend Huddart still going strong

Former Saints and Whitehaven legend Dick Huddart is still alive and kicking.

That’s the message from his distraught family after reports on social media claimed that the one-time Great Britain international had passed away in Australia where he now lives

His daughter, Nicki, told the local Whitehaven newspaper: “We couldn’t believe it when we saw the news. We just wondered where it had come from.”

Following the announcement on social media, and with messages of condolences starting to pour in, the family contacted the Australian police who went to Mr Huddart’s home to check on him.

Cumbrian-born second rower Huddart, now, 80, joined Saints from Haven in 1958 and was winner of the Lance Todd Trophy in the 12-6 victory over Wigan at Wembley in the 1961 Challenge Cup Final. He is also a member of the St Helens Hall of Fame.