Lee returns to squad as Percival set for 100th appearance

Tommy Lee returns to Saints’ 19-man squad ahead of Friday’s Super 8s trip to fellow title rivals Leeds Rhinos - replacing Jake Spedding.

“It will be a tough game for us and we will have to work hard against a rather unpredictable team to pick up the points,” said Saints’ boss Justin Holbrook.

He added: “Leeds will also have an extra incentive to win as the historic South Stand is due to be knocked down after the game but at the same time both teams will be hoping to bounce back immediately following defeats last week.

“We played quite well when the two sides met at Headingley in June but not much went our way.

“We lost Matty Smith in the first six minutes with a nasty eye injury and then skipper Jon Wilkin had to spend 10 minutes in the sin-bin. Even so, I thought we were still unlucky to lose by two points.”

All tickets in the South Stand have already been sold - and Headingley officials are expecting a bumper gate.

The previous highest attendance in the Super 8s came in 2015 when Saints were also the visitors, attracting a crowd of 16,142.

If the attendance exceeds 17,453, it will be the largest ever turn out for a Super 8s game in the third year of its concept.

MArk Percival needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career. Percival has played 95 games for St Helens since 2013, to go with thre appearances for England (2016). He has also played one dual-registration game for Rochdale (2014).

Tommy Makinson needs two tries to reach a career century of touchdowns. Makinson has scored 95 times for St Helens since 2011, to go with three dual-registration scores for Rochdale (2013). He also made one non-scoring appearance for Whitehaven in the same season.

Holbrook will choose his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 32. Matty Lees, 36. Zeb Taia.

Brian McDermott will select his Leeds’ side from: 2. Tom Briscoe, 3. Kallum Watkins, 4. Joel Moon, 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Danny McGuire, 7. Rob Burrow, 9. Matt Parcell, 10. Adam Cuthbertson, 11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 12. Carl Ablett, 13. Stevie Ward, 14. Liam Sutcliffe, 15. Brett Delaney, 16. Brad Singleton, 17. Mitch Garbutt, 18. Jimmy Keinhorst, 20. Anthony Mullally, 25. Jordan Lilley, 31. Jack Walker.

The referee is Ben Thaler and the match, which will be screened live by Sky TV, kicks-off at 8pm.