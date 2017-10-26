Lee leaves Saints for Hull KR

Tommy Lee is going home.

Hooker Lee, who joined Saints from Salford for the 2017 season and made 18 appearances in the Red Vee, is returning to his native Hull to joins Kingston Rovers on their elevation to Super League - the eighth club in his career.

His previous experience has taken in spells at Hull FC, Wakefield and Huddersfield in the top flight, as well as Crusaders and London – and in 2016 he was captain of Salford Red Devils.

Saints said they would like to thank Humberside-born Tommy, 29, for his efforts and professionalism in their club colours and wish him all the best for the future.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Robins.