Keiron Cunningham’s son named in Saints 19-man squad for first time

Jonah Cunningham is edging closer to making his Saints debut after he was named for the first time in Saints’ 19-man squad for Friday’s home game with Leigh Centurions.

The 19-year-old hooker or back row forward is the son of recently departed head coach Keiron Cunningham and his inclusion is a boost for the family in what have been trying times recently.

Luke Douglas and Ryan Morgan have also been named but Ricky Bailey, Greg Richards and Matty Fleming miss out.

Saints will choose their 17 from:

2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 30. Jonah Cunningham, 36. Zeb Taia.

Neil Jukes will choose his 17 from:

1. Mitch Brown, 2. Adam Higson, 3. Ben Crooks, 5. Matty Dawson, 6. Martyn Ridyard, 7. Josh Drinkwater, 10. Dayne Weston, 12. Glenn Stewart, 13. Harrison Hansen, 14. Eloi Pelissier, 15. Danny Tickle, 17. Atelea Vea, 19. Ryan Hampshire, 20. Ben Reynolds, 21. Liam Hood, 23. Sam Hopkins, 24. Jamie Acton, 29. Lachlan Burr, 30. Curtis Naughton.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee will be Gareth Hewer.

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 8pm, are on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052.