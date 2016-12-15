Jordan Turner in World team

Jordan Turner is an out-o-f-blue inclusion in Mal Meninga’s World All Stars’ 20-man squad for next February’s Australian curtain-raiser against the Indigenous All Stars at Newcastle, New South Wales.

Centre Turner, 27, announced during the summer that he was leaving Saints to join the Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal from 2017, but will have been as surprised as anyone at being named along side such illustrious company.

World All Stars coach Mal Meninga has omitted several players he selected for the end-of-season Four Nations Championship due to a busy schedule.

Oldham-born Turner is among an extended bench despite not yet having played a game in the NRL.

He made more than 100 appearances for St Helens, scoring 45 tries and landing 13 goals and was in the side which defeated Wigan Warriors in the 2014 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Indigenous All Stars: Jack Wighton, Blake Ferguson, Greg Inglis, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Johnathan Thurston, Ash Taylor, Ryan James, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Joel Thompson, Wade Graham, Sam Thaiday. Interchange: Tyrone Peachey, Jack Bird, Leilani Latu, Latrell Mitchell, Aidan Sezer, Kyle Turner, Adam Elliott.

World All Stars: Jarryd Hayne, David Mead, Joseph Leilua, Konrad Hurrell, Nene Macdonald, Mitchell Moses, Adam Reynolds, Nate Myles, Jake Friend, Jordan McLean, Gavin Cooper, Bryce Cartwright, Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Sosaia Feki, Sione Mata’utia, Sam Lisone, Moses Mbye, Tepai Moeroa, Jordan Turner.