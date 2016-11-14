Jon Wilkin and Kyle Amor sign new deals with Saints

Saints’ Super League ambitions have been bolstered by the announcement that experienced duo Jon Wilkin and Kyle Amor have penned new deals to stay at the club.

Amor has signed a three-year extension, while club captain Jon Wilkin has committed his future to Langtree Park for another two years.

Saints skipper Jon Wilkin has signed a deal to stay at Saints for another two years

Head coach Keiron Cunningham said: “I’m delighted that both players have agreed to stay at the club. They are integral to what we do here and provide leadership and professionalism to the younger players in the group.

“Kyle is at the hub of our pack and is in his prime. He has been superb for us over the last couple of seasons and is one of our most consistent performers.

“What I like about Kyle is he is keen to learn and develop and I’m sure if he continues to do that he will break onto the international scene.

“Jon has been an important part of the Saints over the last 14 years and his leadership is second to none. He sets a superb example to all the players here and leads from the front on the field.

Jon Wilkin in action for Saints

“His attitude is first rate as his workrate and ability to adapt to whatever is thrown his way.”

Amor joined Saints in 2013 from Wakefield and quickly established himself as a first team regular. His first season saw him win a Grand Final.

He said: “I’m really happy to commit myself to the club until 2020. It was an easy decision. Both my family and I are really happy in St Helens and we enjoy being here.

“I now want to try and kick on and gain international recognition and I believe I am at the right place to do that.

“This year’s squad is the strongest it has been over the last few years and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, Jon Wilkin is one of the most experienced players in Super League and at the club.

The club captain has played 363 times for the Saints and made 22 representative honours.

He has won the Challenge Cup four times, been part of the 2006 and 2014 Championship winning sides and the successful 2007 World Club Challenge team.

Jon added: “I have been part of this club for 14 seasons and I am delighted to stay here. It is a real honour to captain this team and help develop the next generation of leaders that are coming through.

“I am excited about 2017 and what is on the horizon for this group.”