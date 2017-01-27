James Graham denies captaincy claims

Former Saints’ prop James Graham has quashed claims he is on the brink of standing down as Canterbury skipper, insisting he wants to lead the side in the 2017 NRL season.

Off-season speculation had been rife that the England international, who joined St Helens as a junior at the turn of the Millennium before moving to the Bulldogs in 2012, wanted to relinquish the captaincy but he said that was not the case.

The rumours prompted coach Des Hasler to have a chat with Graham about his future at Belmore after talk he was also looking to join Manly.

“I want to lead this team. I’m very proud to be the Bulldogs’ captain,” Graham told the media Down Under.

“I’m very proud to be the captain under Des Hasler and I want to be at the forefront of getting this team, this current crop of Canterbury, players into a winning culture.

“I’ve spoken with the coach. He felt like he wanted to address the rumours to make sure that I was OK.”