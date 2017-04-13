Hopes raised James Graham could return to Saints

Canterbury captain James Graham admits his club’s pursuit of Wests Tigers skipper Aaron Woods may push him out of Belmore.

The 31-year-old said he accepted the Bulldogs would be interested in the NRL’s best players and would target Woods while he was at the peak of his powers.

“Why wouldn’t the club go after him?” Graham told Fox Sports’ NRL 360 in his weekly appearance on the program alongside Woods.

“That might mean that I might have to move on, whether that means this year or the year after, I’m not dumb enough or naive to think that might not happen.”

His statement will raise hopes among Saints fans that Graham could once again pull on the famous Red Vee jersey.

He will, however, be a targetd for a number of NRL clubs should he decide to leave.

But despite accepting his future at the Bulldogs is clouded, Graham says he hasn’t spoken to coach Des Hasler or club boss Raelene Castle.

“I’m not a snowflake. I’m not going to melt under a little bit of pressure or a little bit of speculation,” Graham said.

“I don’t need reassurance from the gaffer or Raelene about where my future lies.”