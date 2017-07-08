Holbrook: Percival is a freak

Saints boss Justin Holbrook heaped praise on his star centre Mark Percival after his two scores sealed victory for his side against a lacklustre Hull FC.

Percival bagged a 14-point and the man of the match award following his two tries and three goals. The centre was on target at crucial times to send Hull home empty-handed.

Holbrook said: “The finishing was unbelievable. He’s a classy player and he produces some freakish things. We really missed him last week.

“For Percy to do that, especially in those conditions, was impressive.”

The Australian was delighted with the win following the defeat to Leeds last week at Headingley.

He added: “I’m definitely happy with that. It was a real important win for us.

“We dominated large parts of the game. They are a good side and they stayed in the game, to their credit. However, we created some real chances in the first half and and they hung in and we had to finish it late on.

“They bagged a try and kicked a 40/20. It did swing slightly on that kick but we held them out and got the win.

“It was important tonight that we got the points. It wasn’t a spectacle but it’s about getting the job done.

“We can’t afford to keep missing opportunities - and we did miss some in the first half - but it’s good that we are creating them. We have to start finishing them but it’s the win that counts.”

Hull head coach Lee Radford was fuming after his side produced a miserable display, despite never really being out of the mix until the final stages.

He said: “It is difficult to win game when you are second best in energy and execution departments. I’ve not been in too many games where you are second best in those departments and you win the game.

“If we would have won the game tonight it would have been like us doing a bank job on them, without a balaclava. It was down to mindset.

“We spoke about being a threat and errors occurred and we spent an awful lot of time on our try line. The only plus for us is what we did on our goal-line defense. Everything else was bang average.

“The heavens opening in St Helens didn’t help but we stuck to the plan but didn’t execute well at all.”