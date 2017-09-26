Holbrook names squad for semi-final

Saints’ head coach Justin Holbrook has placed his trust in the same 19 players involved in the squads ahead of victories against Huddersfield and Salford to reach the play-off semi-finals - and a showdown at Castleford on Thursday night.

He will select his 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia, 37. Ben Barba.

Daryl Powell will choose his 17 from:

1. Zak Hardaker, 2. Greg Minikin, 3. Jake Webster, 4. Michael Shenton, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 8. Andy Lynch, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Ben Roberts, 17. Junior Moors, 18. Matt Cook, 19. Gladwin Springer, 21. Joel Monaghan, 34. Alex Foster.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and the referee will be James Child.

Tickets for the clash remain on sale from the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online.