Holbrook names squad for Salford clash

Saints have named their 19-man squad for Thursday’s crucial clash with Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium and it shows no changes from the players selected ahead of the Huddersfield Giants game last week.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will chose is 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia, 37. Ben Barba.

Ian Watson will select his Salford 17 from:

1. Gareth O’Brien, 3. Josh Jones, 4. Junior Sa’u, 5. Niall Evalds, 6. Robert Lui, 8. Craig Kopczak, 9. Logan Tomkins, 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 12. Weller Hauraki, 15. Ryan Lannon, 17. Adam Walne, 18. Jordan Walne, 19. Josh Wood, 20. Kris Brinning, 22. Kris Welham, 24. Jake Bibby, 26. Daniel Murray, 31. Manu Vatuvei, 32. Tyrone McCarthy.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the clash remain on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online .