Holbrook names Saints squad to face Wigan

Saints have today named their 19-man squad for Friday’s derby clash with Wigan Warriors at the Total Wicked Stadium - and a powerful-looking line-up it makes.

As coach Justin Holbrook revealed yesterday (Tuesday) Aussie full back Ben Barba will make his competitive debut in Super League while prop Luke Douglas returns to the squad after injury.

Tommy Lee and Danny Richardson miss out and neither is there a spot for winger Adam Swift.

Holbrook will choose his 17 from: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Luke Thompson, Dominique Peyroux, Morgan Knowles, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Zeb Taia, Ben Barba.

Wigan make two changes from their original Wembley squad with both Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins replaced by Nick Gregson and Jack Wells.

John Bateman is included and is set to make his 100th appearance for the Warriors.

With the two sides level on 27 points, just one off Wakefield in fourth place, the meeting could be a crucial one at the race for Old Trafford begins to hot up.

The honours are even between the pair this season with Wigan having won the Good Friday Derby 29-18 and St Helens taking the second Super League meeting 22-19.

Shaun Wane will select his 17 from: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Nik Gregson, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams