Holbrook looks forward to ‘do or die’ clash

Kyle Amor will not be facing his old club as Saints bid to keep their slender Grand Final dreams alive.

Amor, who joined St Helens in September 2013 for £50,000 on a four-year contract, is replaced by half back Danny Richardson in Justin Holbrook’s `19-man squad for Thursday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity.

Rival boss Chris Chester, on the other hand, has named an unchanged squad from the previous week’s win at Salford and will also want to avenge the 41-16 defeat his team suffered against the 2014 champions in July.

It is a game neither side can afford to lose if they are to make the semi-final stages of the competition and in Saints’ case Holbrook is relishing the challenge.

“We quickly put the disappointing Wigan defeat to bed but I’ve told the group that if we don’t perform at Wakefield we will be a goner,” he said.

“At the same time I am excited about what lies ahead and looking forward to what will be a do-or- die game.

“I have got to get everything right with my team selection on Thursday and pick the best players for the job in hand.”

Holbrook will select from: 1 Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 32. Matty Lees, 36. Zeb Taia, 37. Ben Barba.

Trinity boss Chris Chester will chose his 17 from: 1. Scott Grix, 3. Bill Tupou, 4. Reece Lyne, 5. Ben Jones-Bishop, 6. Jacob Miller, 7. Liam Finn, 8. Anthony England, 11. Matty Ashurst, 12. Danny Kirmond, 16. Tinirau Arona, 17. Craig Huby, 18. Joe Arundel, 20. David Fifita, 23. Keegan Hirst, 24. Mason Caton-Brown, 26. Chris Annakin, 32. Dean Hadley, 34. James Hasson, 35. Tyler Randell.

The game kicks off at 8pm andwill be screened lived by Sky.