Holbrook backs Saints to continue winning streak

Saints will be hoping to maintain their winning streak at Belle Vue on Sunday.

They have won the last four meetings between the clubs east of the Pennines but are likely to find rejuvenated Trinity a tougher nut to crack than in the past.

The Tykes are currently fourth in the Betfred Super League table - a far cry from days gone by when they were perennial strugglers - and Saints' boss Justin Holbrook knows his side will have to be at their best to emerge triumphant as the business end of the season looms on the horizon.

He said: ''Wakefield are a difficult team to face on their own ground, possessing a big pack which off-loads well, speedy wingmen and two smart half backs and that is why they are sitting so high in the table.

“We have to continue our present form (three wins in the last four games))and will need to play well to pick up what will be two valuable points.''

Prop Kyle Amor is expected to be fit after missing the win over the Catalans Dragons with a hamstring problem and will be relishing the chance to put one over on his former club.

Holbrook will choose his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17.

Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 32. Matty Lees, 36. Zeb Taia.

The game kicks off at 3pm and the referee is James Child.