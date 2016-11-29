Harry’s game captured in print

Harry Pinner may not have won many medals during his playing career at Knowsley Road but he is rightly dubbed as a Saints’ legend.

Now you can read all about his exploits in his recently released biography entitled ‘A Born Leader - My Rugby League Life’ published by London League Publications

The ball-playing loose forward was a master of his craft, whose defence-splitting passes lit up an era when the ‘biff’ was still an integral part of rugby league.

He spent the best part of his career with home-town club St Helens and skippered them to success in the 1984-85 season when they defeated Wigan in the Lancashire Cup Final at Central Park and Hull KR in the Premiership Final at Elland Road, Leeds, where two tries from Aussie superstar Mal Meninga proved crucial in both matches.

Harry also won the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man of the match display in the Elland Road showdown which was one of the highlights of his career alongside captaining his country - arguably the greatest individual honour in the sport.

Current Saints’ chairman Eamonn McManus said in his foreword to the book: “Just as Paul Wellens is Mr St Helens of this generation, Harry is that of my generation. He had it all and gave all to Saints.

“By our club’s historical standards his 12 years at Knowsley Road were somewhat light in silverware but Harry must go down as one of our greatest players and at times almost single-handily carried us.

“His ability was only matched by his bravery and represented his country as well as his club with equal pride and dedication. He was the greatest Saint of his time and forever a gentleman.”

Harry, who also played for Widnes, Leigh, Bradford and Carlisle, will be signing copies of his books at Wardleworth’s Bookshop in Westfield Street, St Helens, on Saturday, December 3, from 10.30am. All are welcome .