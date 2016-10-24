Haggerty takes on coaching role at Toronto

Kurt Haggerty has hung up his boots at the age of 27 to join the coaching staff of Kingstone Press League 1 newcomers Toronto.

The former Widnes and Leigh forward, who played for Ireland in the 2013 World Cup and had a year left on his two-year deal with the Bradford Bulls, had already started coaching with St Helens amateur club Pilkington Recs and now wants to make it his career.

Toronto head coach Paul Rowley said: “I’ve worked with Kurt before when I coached him as a very talented player and so understood his strong thoughts and opinions about how the game should be played.

“He’s been very successful in his own right over recent years coaching Pilkington Recs with great success, and as a result is held in high regard across the game as a very competent coach.”