Greenwood’s going from strength to strength

Jordan Turner's move Down Under may have backfired but former Saints team-mate Joe Greenwood seems to be going from strength to strength in the NRL.

Plying his trade just down the road from England coach Wayne Bennett, Gold Coast second-rower Greenwood says he will let his football do the talking ahead of a possible World Cup berth.

The 24-year-old joined St Helens from amateurs Saddleworth Rangers - making his debut against home-town club Oldham Roughyeds in a 2012 Challenge Cup tie, but in February this year opted to leave the Totally Wicked Stadium and pursue his career in Australian as part of a swap deal with Zeb Taia and has proved a versatile weapon for coach Neil Henry.

Part of Bennett's 31-strong elite training squad ahead of the end-of-season World Cup, Greenwood hopes further top notch performances will catch the eye of the Brisbane and England coach.

"I've been dreaming since I was a little kid to play for my country," Greenwood said.

"It'd be amazing to play in a World Cup, especially one over here."