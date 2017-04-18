Graham rules out imminent return to Super League

Former Saints prop James Graham has ended talks on a near-future return to Super League after declaring he wishes to ‘keep playing rugby’ in Australia.

Former St Helens skipper James Graham made the move across the globe in 2012 to join Des Hasler’s side, making over 100 appearances for the side and scoring eight tries.

The 31-year-old is now under pressure at the Bulldogs, with a move to Newcastle Knights looking more and more likely with the Bulldogs looking to sign Wests Tigers leader Aaron Woods.

However, Graham has declared that he wishes to remain in the NRL despite being pushed out by his club.

“I want to keep on playing rugby league and I want to do it here,” Graham told the Sydney Sunday Telegraph.

“I get that I may have to move on and I am OK with that. I am no snowflake and I won’t melt if I am told I have to leave.”

The 2014 Dally M Prop of the Year recently played in his side’s 24-9 victory over Sam Burgess’ South Sydney Rabbitohs, but a move to Nathan Brown’s Newcastle Knights could be the next chapter for the forwards’ career.

“The club has to safeguard its future and if they are going after some of the best players in the game that play my position then so be it. I am 31 now. The club has to look to their future and I am not naive enough to think they aren’t doing it.

“I have to applaud the club for going after the best players in the game.”

Graham and Woods will face off this Sunday in the NRL at the ANZ Stadium, in what will be a battle for a position under Hasler.