Graham: I’m open-minded about my next move

Canterbury captain James Graham's contract with the Bulldogs expires at the end of next season - but the former St Helens prop is non-committal where is future will lie.

Graham told the Australian media: “I'm very open-minded where I will end up.

“There are too many variables and too many different situations which could arise.

“I would not want to set myself up for disappointment if I said I definitely wanted to stay here, or I am definitely going home.

“You are only one tackle away from having that taken away.”

Speculation was rife earlier in the season that the Liverpudlian's future was elsewhere when the Bulldogs signed prop Aaron Woods from Wests Tigers but Canterbury boss Des Hasler has assured him he will be part of his plans in 2018.

Graham revealed: “I've spoken to Des and the powers-that-be. The ways I've interpreted it and what's being suggested to me is that I'm going to be here next year. I'm really happy to be part of Des' plans.”

The former Blackbrook youngster, who left Saints in 2012 to enhance his career Down Under, will turn 32 next year and if he does eventually decide to return to the UK, he will be the target of several Super League clubs.

Whether St Helens will be among them only time will tell.