Grace signs new contract

Saints’ rising star Regan Grace has put pen to paper on the new two-and-a-half year contract.

The young flyer has committed his future to the club until the end of season 2019.

Regan, 20, has already scored five tries since making an impressive debut for the club on Good Friday at Wigan.

“I’m really happy to commit my future to the club for the next two-and-a-half years,” Regan said. “This season has been a good one for me so far – I have made my debut in a derby and have played in some big games. I’m now looking forward to working hard, improving and doing the best I can for the Saints.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has got me where I am today; from the people who spotted me when I was younger to the coaches at my amateur clubs.

“The staff have been brilliant since I joined the Saints - right from the Academy through to the first team - as has the club both on and off the field.

“The fans have also been superb and I would like to thank them for their support every time I pull on the Red Vee.”

The Welsh International joined the Saints after impressing on trial after playing rugby league for South Wales Scorpions at 16s and Wales at Under 18s.

His try scoring record in the u19s over the last two seasons was phenomenal and he was part of Derek Traynor’s unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016.

He has now begun to translate that form into Super League.

Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said: “I have only been here a short time but I have seen the raw potential Regan has.

“He works hard in training and sets a strong example to the other younger players in the first team and Academy.

“He knows he isn’t the finished product and with a strong work ethic I am sure he will continue to improve at the club.”

Meanwgile, Jordan Turner’s dreams of cementing his career Down Under have been shattered.

The 28-year-old centre, who left Saints for Canberra Raiders at the end of last season on a two-year deal, failed to break into the NRL side and has joined Huddersfield Giants.

Turner, who was a Grand Final winner with Saints in 2014, had been linked with a return to his old club, Salford, as well as Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity but the Giants have secured his services on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

On leaving Saints, Turner said: “When Sia Soliola was at St Helens we got along really well.

“We won a Grand final together and I spoke to him a bit about what Canberra’s like and how it is playing under head coach Ricky Stuarrt. He was very helpful.”

Turner added at the time: “I’m a keen watcher of the NRL and I know what the competition is like.

“Obviously I haven’t played in Australia, but I’m pretty aware of the standard that’s expected. I speak to some of the other Australian’s in England about playing in the NRL and they all talk about it in high regards.”

One of his early games in his new club’s colours will be against St Helens at the John Smith’s Stadium on June 16.