Grace and Knowles nominated for young player prize

Winger Regan Grace and loose forward Morgan Knowles have been nominated for the Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year award, joining Wigan’s Oliver Gildart on the three-man short-list.

Grace made his debut for St Helens in the Good Friday derby game at Wigan and has since gone on to score 10 tries in 23 appearances.

Team-mate Knowles has missed only one game all season and in 29 appearances has completed 822 tackles and notched a couple of tries.

Both have also been named in the Wales train-on squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup which will be staged later this year.

The short-list for the major individual award, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, has also been revealed.

Castleford’s Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker and Hull FC stand-off Albert Kelly are the three players short-listed.

The Man of Steel is chosen by a poll of every Betfred Super League player and results will be made public after the event hosted in Manchester on Tuesday, October 3.

The evening will also feature several other awards, including Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Foundation of the Year.