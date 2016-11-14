Gaskell joins Clough at Huddersfield

Huddersfield have followed up the signing of prop Paul Clough with the capture of his former Saints team-mate Lee Gaskell on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old stand-off made a total of 43 appearances for St Helens, including the 2011 Grand Final, before his move to Bradford Bulls, where he was named 2015 Championship Player of the Year.

“To be back in Super League is a great feeling,” said Gaskell, who endured an injury-hit season in 2016.

“This is something I’m looking forward to. The set-up here is really good and all the coaching, conditioning and medical staff have been really good in getting me back to full fitness. I’ve had a short time here so far and it’s good to get that training under my belt.

“There are some big names coming back and some internationals who always keep themselves in good shape so it’s going to be nice to catch up with them and see how they go about their business. My aim is to be a consistent member of the 17 week in week out.”

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “At his time of signing Lee Gaskell was probably the most sought-after UK-based player in the game. We were all delighted when he chose to join the Giants ahead of a number of our rival Super League clubs who were also keen on securing his services.

“Like Cloughy, he has genuine big-match experience and an absolute desire to get himself and his new team-mates into the games and finals that he was brought up on when establishing himself as a starting player at St Helens.

“He was a stand-out performer for the Bulls and I’m sure it was disappointing for everyone that his time there didn’t finish as either party would have liked.

“However, there is no doubt that Lee Gaskell is a hugely-talented player with great utility value. I am sure he will be a valuable and key addition to the 2017 Super League squad, the majority of whom will report back to pre-season training today under the guidance of Rick Stone and Steve Walsh.”