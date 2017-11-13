Former Saint Foster fits the bill ‘perfectly’ for Pryce

Welcome back into the fold, old pal! That’s the message from new Workington Town boss Leon Pryce who has snapped up former St Helens team-mate, Jamie Foster on a 12 month deal.

Prolific kicker Foster landed 241 goals and scored 34 tries in 53 appearances for his home town club between 2010 and 2012 before joining Hull FC (on loan), Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and then Featherstone Rovers.

But he subsequently quit after falling out of love with the game and also to spend more time with his grandad and mentor who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

But it was his grandad who told him to lace up his boots again at the age of 27 and rekindle his love for the sport.

“I’ve worked with Jamie and played with him at St Helens well as seeing him come through the ranks as a kid,” said Pryce, a Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge winner during his time at Knowsley Road.

“He is a really good lad, a good player and a good person. But I think he maybe fell out of love with rugby a little bit which can happen.

“But at this level I expect a lot out of him. It shows intention for me for where I see the club going.

“He is the calibre of the player I want to see at the club going forward. and don’t forget he has played in at Grand Final level and with one of the most successful teams in Super League.”

Pryce is hopeful that playing at Workington will allow Foster to rekindle his love of the game, adding: “He is an excellent goal kicker, versatile so he fits our bill perfectly.”