Klopp weighing up keeper options

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains undecided about whom his goalkeeper will be this weekend with summer signing Loris Karius finally in a position to challenge Simon Mignolet.

The £4.7million arrival from Mainz played in pre-season until he broke his hand and was sidelined for the start of the Premier League campaign, allowing Mignolet to retain his place.

However, after making the bench for the past two league matches he made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup victory over Derby.

Klopp will not have learned much about the German, whose starting position is the style of a sweeper keeper patrolling territory outside his penalty area, during the course of that 3-0 victory as he had little to do apart from one charge out of his area to deny Darren Bent and coming for two crosses and claiming only one.

Mignolet has had a relatively untroubled existence from a competition point of view in three years at Anfield but his performances have not quite matched that, leaving his position open to being challenged.

“It is not the place to announce line-ups but of course we have to think about it but in a positive way,” said Klopp.

“I was never a goalkeeper - my father was so I am a little bit experienced with goalkeepers - but it is obviously a little bit different to an outfield player as no-one asks whether he can start this day and another player can start the next.

“I am not sure I will make a final decision for the next game but it doesn’t mean we will go like this for the next five years.

“It is a decision at a very high level because I am really happy with both of them but there is nothing to say about this here.

“Like always when I decide for the next game then it is a decision for a player and not against another player - you will have to wait and see.”

Another player who is also waiting to see whether he will be involved is Daniel Sturridge, who missed the win at Derby after missing training earlier in the week.

“Daniel made something like a final test yesterday so has had three days without training but should be in training today,” Klopp said.

“He has a few issues after the game (at Chelsea on Friday). Now we have another two days until Saturday and we will see who trains all the time and is ready for the game.

“It (Sturridge’s availability) depends on the training.

“Adam (Lallana) and Gini (Wijnaldum) were not in the (Derby) squad but will be ready.”