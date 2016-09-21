Klopp savours win in ‘very important tournament’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his eyes set on another Wembley appearance after his side eased into the last 16 of the EFL Cup with a 3-0 win at Derby.

Ragnar Klavan’s first goal for the club was followed after the break by strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi as the Sky Bet Championship team proved no match for Klopp’s free-scoring Reds, who have racked up 19 in seven games this season - and that includes a 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Liverpool were losing finalists against Manchester City in this competition last season and Klopp is keen for a return.

“This is a very important tournament for us, for the players, and we have to show it from the first second. Let’s go for it,” he said.

“You need to be 100 per cent professional in games like this, which could be difficult, but we were ready for every opportunity.

“We were better (against Derby) and we deserved to win. We created plenty of chances. Could we have done better? Yes. But is that important? No.

“We could’ve been better in the first half with the last pass and in the second with our counter-attack but we will take 3-0 all day.

“The pleasing thing is we’re not surprised by it.”

Derby boss Nigel Pearson admitted his side could not cope with the quality of opposition.

The Rams are struggling for goals this season and are 20th in the Championship, so handling a side whose confidence is rising by the game was always going to be tough.

“We had another night not scoring goals and if you don’t do that, you don’t win games,” Pearson said.

“I’d like to have been sitting here saying we could have pushed them harder, but we are where we are.

“There has to be an element of honesty at how you look at it. We haven’t had the results we want in the league and that’s because we haven’t been scoring goals.

“I would be first to accept there is a gulf in class (on Tuesday night), and where were are and where we aspire to be is a considerable difference.

“For us to progress as a club, we need to build a squad which can compete anywhere.”