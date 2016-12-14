Coleman hopes Arsenal win can be turning point for Everton

Everton defender Seamus Coleman hopes their confidence-boosting win over Arsenal will prove to be a turning point in their season.

The Toffees came from behind to win 2-1, only their second victory in 11 Premier League matches, and halted what was becoming a downward spiral of falling morale and poor results.

Having taken just two points from their last five matches it was imperative to stop the slide ahead of the busy festive period, especially with the Merseyside derby up next at Goodison Park on Monday.

“I hope it’s a turning point. It is important that in the next game we play, the derby, we show the same passion,” Coleman told evertontv.

“We need to show that in every game this season. It is such a tough league that if you switch off for a minute or aren’t on your game from the start then you will be punished.

“It was important that we put in a performance where afterwards we could go home and look in the mirror no matter what the result.

“It is something that we haven’t been doing of late and we came together as a team and spoke about how we can put things right.

“Against Arsenal that was the Everton I know and the Everton of old out there.”

By the end Goodison was bouncing as Ronald Koeman’s side maintained their unbeaten home league record dating back to March, when Arsenal were the winners, but that was an exception rather than the norm.

The crowd has been a hindrance rather than a help more often but while Coleman recognises it has been difficult watching at times he stressed how important it was to have the whole ground backing the team.

“We understand the fans’ frustration when performances aren’t good enough,” he added.

“We are frustrated as well. We are doing all that we can to win games at this football club.

“It is important that we all stick together because, when Goodison is rocking like that, it is definitely a 12th man out there and that makes it difficult for teams to come here.”

Everton’s success lay in their ability to change the tempo and maintain it at a high level for the final 20 minutes of each half.

Arsenal had looked comfortable with a 1-0 lead but having failed to capitalise on their advantage were knocked out of their stride by their opponents’ physicality and new-found determination.