Can hails Liverpool’s strength in depth

Emre Can believes Liverpool demonstrated their strength in depth in Saturday’s 4-2 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

The German midfielder scored the Reds’ opening goal at Selhurst Park, having recently returned to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in place of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Alberto Moreno also started after replacing the absent James Milner and he provided the cross from which Can scored.

Victory took Liverpool level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal, who they trail only on goal difference.

The performance and result again highlighted their title-winning credentials, and Can told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m very happy that I scored a goal because in the last few games I had chances and didn’t score.

“I’m very happy that I scored after such a long time.

“You can see we have a very strong squad. Alberto did very well. He is a very good player and he played with confidence, that’s what we need. He did his job very well.

“It’s always difficult to play at Crystal Palace, but we did very well in the first half. The second half was not too good. But you have to win these kinds of games - we did it and we’re very happy.”

Crystal Palace recalled fit-again captain Scott Dann, but while their defence is usually a strength, two of the goals they conceded came from set-pieces.

Manager Alan Pardew spoke afterwards of his belief that the Eagles are missing the injured Pape Souare as well as his frustration at Liverpool’s goals, and Dann told Palace’s official club website: “I am massively disappointed with the way that the result went and the goals that we conceded, it’s a difficult one to take.

“They started really well and we never got a foothold in the game, fortunately from our point of view James McCarthy got us back in the game twice. We had a couple of penalty shouts and were still in the game at 3-2 but to concede the fourth, which was really bad to concede, that killed us.

“I felt okay fitness-wise but disappointed with a couple of the goals and we’ve got to defend better as a team defensively and against the top teams like Liverpool you can’t give them goals like we did.”